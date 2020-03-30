Virginia Schofield Mueller passed on March 18, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of John Dobson Schofield Jr., and Virginia Short Schofield. A graduate of George School, Newtown, PA and Colby Sawyer College, N.H. Virginia minored in Fine Art. She also took college classes and workshops through the years to improve her artistic talent.
Before moving to Carlisle from the Allentown, PA area, Virginia held positions and participated in The Lehigh Valley Art Alliance, The Bethlehem Palette Club and The Allentown Art Museum. After coming to Carlisle, she opened The Hauto-zat Art Gallery on East South Street where she showed and discussed her spiritual paintings. A trained Photographic Artist, she also had a business restoring and enhancing damaged photos and painting portraits. She was active in the Carlisle Art Association before it merged with the Carlisle Arts Learning Center (“CALC”) where she worked a number of years before retiring to spend full time with her gallery.
Besides pursuing her interest in art, Virginia also enjoyed being a member of the Carlisle Area Newcomers Club and participating in the many events Carlisle and Dickinson College have to offer. Married for 46 years to Kenneth Mueller, who preceded Virginia in death, they were the parents of Christina Bockorick, who resides in Tamaqua, PA with her husband John and Kenneth Mueller, Jr. They were the proud grandparents of Jerilyn, Cameron and Malie Bockorick plus great grandson Sylvain and great granddaughter Hazel.
A Bon Voyage party in her honor at the Carlisle Arts Learning Center (“CALC”), 38 West Pomfret Street, Carlisle will be planned in the future. Virginia will be greatly missed by the many friends and relatives who knew and loved her.
