Virginia Schofield Mueller passed on March 18, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of John Dobson Schofield Jr., and Virginia Short Schofield. A graduate of George School, Newtown, PA and Colby Sawyer College, N.H. Virginia minored in Fine Art. She also took college classes and workshops through the years to improve her artistic talent.

Before moving to Carlisle from the Allentown, PA area, Virginia held positions and participated in The Lehigh Valley Art Alliance, The Bethlehem Palette Club and The Allentown Art Museum. After coming to Carlisle, she opened The Hauto-zat Art Gallery on East South Street where she showed and discussed her spiritual paintings. A trained Photographic Artist, she also had a business restoring and enhancing damaged photos and painting portraits. She was active in the Carlisle Art Association before it merged with the Carlisle Arts Learning Center (“CALC”) where she worked a number of years before retiring to spend full time with her gallery.