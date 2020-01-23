Virginia R. "Ginny" Davis, 62, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born May 5, 1957 in Carlisle to the late Ronald and Jean (Calaman) Carr and was the widow of Thomas L. Davis Sr.

Ginny was a faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church in Aspers. She worked at Fairfield Inn, Carlisle. Ginny loved her time with family, especially her grandchildren and her sister Barbara who she cared for until her passing.

She is survived by one son, Thomas L. Davis III of Shermans Dale; one sister, Beverly A. Fleagle of Chambersburg; one step-brother, Todd Reed of Carlisle; and three grandchildren, Bryce Allen Davis, Keyonia Moffitt, and Alyvia Davis. In addition to her parents and her husband, Ginny was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Hoover and her brother, Ronald Carr.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 1420 Center Mills Rd. Aspers, PA 17304.

