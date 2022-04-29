Virginia P. Aires

November 6, 1936 - April 23, 2022

Virginia P. Aires, 85, of Hershey, passed away on Saturday, April 23rd at Harmony at Hershey. Born November 6, 1936, in Gardners, PA, she was the sixth of seven children of the late John B. Peters and the late Mary Koller Peters. In her youth, she picked fruit in the orchards and worked at the Peters Market. She was a 1954 graduate of Carlisle High school and a 1958 graduate of Skidmore College where she majored in History. She did graduate work at both Brown University and University of Michigan. She met the love of her life, Randy Aires, when she was 16 in both District and All-State Orchestras playing the oboe. They wed in August 1958 and celebrated over 63 years of marriage.

An avid gardener, accomplished quilter, musician, and gracious hostess, Ginny was gifted at everything she did. Early in her marriage she was a schoolteacher but later devoted her time and energy to her four children and seven grandchildren. The family moved from Michigan to Colorado to California to Maryland to Washington, DC, and finally to Pennsylvania where they lived for the past 27 years in Gardners and then Hershey.

As a lifelong volunteer, her activities included T.H.I.S. (The Hospitality and Information Service) where she helped embassy families adjust to life in Washington, D.C.; Stephen Ministry at National Presbyterian Church; Session, Deacons, and church choirs at various Presbyterian churches; DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution); and The Mayflower Society. At the time of her death, she was a member of the Derry Presbyterian Church in Hershey, PA. An enthusiastic traveler, she visited 83 countries and all seven continents, many of them with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her siblings: John, Bill, and George Peters and her sister Susan Wirths; her husband and three of her four children and their spouses: Juliet Giglio (Keith), Kevin Aires (Karlyn), Katherine Byrnes (Greg) and her daughter-in-law (Sarah Aires); seven grandchildren: Sabrina Taitz (Eric), Ava Giglio, Max Aires, Potter Byrnes, Naomi Aires, Natalie Byrnes and Trevor Byrnes and one great grandchild, Isla Taitz. She was preceded in death by her oldest child, John Aires, her parents, her sister Mary Sandels and her brother Earl Peters.

Services will be held on Friday, May 6th, 11 am at Derry Presbyterian Church at 248 East Derry Road, Hershey, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: American Diabetes Association at P.O. 7023, Merrifield, VA. 22116-7023 (diabetes.org) or Alzheimer's Association at 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. (alz.org)