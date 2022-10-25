Virginia Mae Kelso

November 24, 1925- October 23, 2022

Virginia Mae Kelso, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Newville, PA. She was born November 24, 1925 in Walnut Bottom, PA. Virginia was the daughter of the late Harry and Carrie (Holtry) Wyrick.

She was employed by Masland Carpets and retired after 32 years of service from Carlisle Tire and Rubber. She attended Shippensburg High School. A life long member of Centerville Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday School for 25 years. As a member of Penn Township Auxiliary, she received Member of the Year award from Penn Township Company 50, honoring her for her many volunteer hours at the fire hall, church, Big Spring Food Bank, Paw Packs, and in the community. Her mission in life was helping others and putting everyone else first.

Virginia will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and faithful friend to all. She is survived by her four children: Shirley Bailey (Mike) of Newville, Diane Fry (Kent) of Florida, Wendy Sheaffer (Don) of Newville, Dwayne (Lisa of Newville, 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and two sisters, Betty Wyrick of Newville, and Thelma Lentvorsky of Boiling Springs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle, 6 brothers, Blaine, John, Harry, Woodrow, Wilbur, and Richard and 4 sisters, Hazel Wadel, Jeanette Beecher, Mary Stouffer and Francis Goodhart.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2 PM at Centerville Lutheran Church, 1874 Walnut Bottom Road, Newville, PA. Viewing will be from 1-2 PM in the church. Burial will be in the Centerville Memorial Park, Newville, PA

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Virginia to Centerville Lutheran Church, 1874 Walnut Bottom Road, Newville, PA 17241.

Services are under the care of Egger Funeral Home Inc.