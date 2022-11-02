Virginia M. Ecker

July 03, 1929- October 31, 2022

Virginia M. Ecker, age 93, of Gardners, PA, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of God Home Facility Health Center in Carlisle, PA. She was born July 3, 1929 in Tyrone Twp., Adams County, PA, to the late Paul W. and Nora Marie (Kuntz) Meals.

Virginia graduated in the Class of 1947 from Boiling Springs High School. She was employed as an office clerk for former Masland Industries for 7 years until her retirement in 1991. Prior, she was employed for the former Carlisle Shoe Company for 18 years.

Virginia was a member of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Carlisle, PA. She devoted her time and talent to the church having taught Sunday school for over 50 years in the children's ministry and a member of the church choir. After retirement, Virginia, along with her late husband, Russell were involved with the Carlisle Christian Academy for over 20 years as a manager and cook in the school cafeteria.

Virginia was a member of the Silver Sneakers of the Masonic Home in Elizabethtown, PA, HART Center of New Oxford, PA, Mechanicsburg Senior Adult Center and CPARC (Cumberland and Perry County ARC).

She enjoyed traveling with her late husband on bus tours in Pennsylvania and across the country. Virginia loved to sing and was a part of many choirs. She enjoyed reading, working in her garden, quilting, braiding rugs, oil painting and attending Sight and Sound Theatres in Lancaster, PA.

Surviving are several nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Russell E. Ecker, who died on June 18, 1998; two brothers; John Meals Wolf and Harry Meals and six sisters; Helen Meals Starner, Jean Meals King, Mary Lou Meals, Ruth Meals, Amy Meals and Zora Meals.

Professional Services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville, PA. A Public Viewing will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at the Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main Street, Bendersville, PA 17306. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Chuck Kish officiating. A Procession will take place to Bendersville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Virginia to Bethel Assembly of God Church, 1412 Holly Pike, Carlisle PA 17105. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com