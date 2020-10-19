Virginia Lee Manning (Ginger), age 70 of Carlisle, passed from this life into the eternal arms of her Savior on October 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Ginger was born November 3, 1949 in Carlisle to Leonard B. Manning and Gladys V. Manning.
Ginger was a 1967 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School and began her professional career at IBM. She also worked as the Community Relations Director for Bethesda Mission and for the past 15 years she was the Office Manager for Ameriprise Financial.
Ginger was a member of the Churchtown Church of God and volunteered for many organizations over the years including Thornwald Home, Carlisle Hospital Auxiliary, Ortenzio Cancer Center and Bethesda Mission. She loved spending time with her family and friends, playing the piano, gardening, cooking and baking, shopping for the perfect outfit or the perfect gift, taking trips to the beach and enjoying afternoon tea.
Ginger was an inspiration to others and that was because of her strong faith. It was her deep faith that helped her transcend all the difficulties she faced during her battle with cancer and allowed her to live her life with joy. She made sure she found an opportunity every day to share the love and hope of Jesus with someone. She was a genuine and caring person who always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She had the ability to bring out the best in everyone, was such a sweet and gentle spirit and had a smile that would light up the room.
Ginger is survived by her mother, Gladys; son, Shawn (Brigid) Keen, Carlisle; daughter, Jennifer (Woody) Woodford, Enola; grandchildren, Kyle (Taylor) Keen; Sam Keen and Logan (Erinn) Woodford and great-grandson, Ezra Woodford. She is also survived by a brother, Vince Manning, Carlisle.
A celebration of life service is planned for Saturday, November 14, 2020 at noon at Daybreak Church, 321 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. There will be a visitation from 10:30am to 12:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the Churchtown Church of God, 351 Old Stonehouse Road South, Boiling Springs, PA 17007 or Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
