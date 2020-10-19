Virginia Lee Manning

Ginger was a member of the Churchtown Church of God and volunteered for many organizations over the years including Thornwald Home, Carlisle Hospital Auxiliary, Ortenzio Cancer Center and Bethesda Mission. She loved spending time with her family and friends, playing the piano, gardening, cooking and baking, shopping for the perfect outfit or the perfect gift, taking trips to the beach and enjoying afternoon tea.

Ginger was an inspiration to others and that was because of her strong faith. It was her deep faith that helped her transcend all the difficulties she faced during her battle with cancer and allowed her to live her life with joy. She made sure she found an opportunity every day to share the love and hope of Jesus with someone. She was a genuine and caring person who always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She had the ability to bring out the best in everyone, was such a sweet and gentle spirit and had a smile that would light up the room.