Virginia Lee Klinger, 76, of Gardners, PA, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 in the Church of God Home, Carlisle. She was born in Carlisle on February 20, 1945 to the late Guy and Opal (Fahnestock) Weaver and was the widow of Roy E. Klinger, Jr.

Virginia was a graduate of Carlisle High School and retired from Reeves Hoffman, Carlisle with 40 years of service. She enjoyed attending bingo raffles, traveling, and reading. Virginia was an avid Yankees fan and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Teresa S. Klinger (Willis Baer) of Newville, Daniel Klinger (Cindy) of Gardners, and Lisa Hudson (Wil) of Gardners; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lewis Fahnestock and Harry Weaver; and her beloved dog, Star. Virginia was predeceased by brother, Kenneth Weaver.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.