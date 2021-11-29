Virginia L. Wright, 101, formerly of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on October 23, 1920, in Shamokin Dam and was a daughter of the late Omer R. Aurand and Martha M. (Walker) Aurand and the widow of Dr. Arthur G. Wright, Jr., who passed away on Wednesday, August 13, 2008.

Virginia graduated from Sunbury High School. She ran a printing press during the war, worked as a waitress, ran a restaurant and was the Office Administrator for her late husband's optometry practice in Carlisle for many years. Virginia was an active member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carlisle. She served on Church Council, as a Sunday School Teacher and washed the Communion glasses. Virginia also ran the Carlisle Hospital Auxiliary for many years and started and supervised the hospital snack bar.

She is survived by three daughters, Lisa A. Betts widow of Richard K. Betts of Carlisle, Rev. Karen A. Tamorria and her husband, Rev. Michael Tamorria of Carlisle and Dana L. Brenneis of Boiling Springs, six grandchildren, Daeron and Justin Betts and Liam, Noah, Keegan and Aria Brenneis, one niece Monti Jo Harper Dietterick Durnin and husband Michael Durnin and one nephew Kirby Jay Harper and wife Vanessa; great niece and great nephews: Nicole Dietterick Ferullo and husband Todd, Ian Dietterick and fiancee Amber Chatman, and Corban and Wilson Harper. She was preceded in death by one sister Betty J. Harper.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Louther St., Carlisle with Rev. Titus Clarke as the officiant. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Fellowship will be held at the Church following the burial. Memorial contributions can be made to the Church. www.EwingBrothers.com.