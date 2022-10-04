Virginia K. Fry

May 17, 1927- October 01, 2022

Virginia K. Fry, 95, of Carlisle passed away Saturday October 1, 2022 in the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, Carlisle.

She was born May 17, 1927 in Carlisle a daughter of Fred H. and Gladys Morrison Griffie.

Mrs. Fry was preceded in death by her husband James E. Fry.

She had worked at Erie Crystal Plant. She was a member of St. Mary's United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, Farm Woman Group #18, and was active in the Upper Frankford Fire Companies Auxiliary.

She is survived by two sons Steven J. Fry and his wife Cheryl, Daniel E. Fry and his wife Rebecca; six grandchildren Brent Fry, Brad Fry, Jessica Lay, Eric Fry, Amy Davidson, and Carly Zinn; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by one son Terry L. Fry and two brothers Donald Griffie, and Gerald Griffie.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Sarah A. Todd home for the excellent care they gave Virginia during her last year.

A memorial service will be held Sunday October 16, 2022 at 2 PM with Rev. Jeffrey Cartwright officiating, in St. Mary's United Methodist Church, 4133 Enola Road Newville, PA 17241. A private burial will be held in Westminster Cemetery.