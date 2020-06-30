Virginia Jean Fickes, 78, of Newville, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Port Charlotte, Florida. She was born on March 8, 1942 in Reading and was a daughter of the late James and Charlotte (Fletcher) Young. Jeannie was the widow of the late Walter M. Fickes, who passed away on March 7, 2008. Jeannie graduated from Big Spring High School with the Class of 1960 and was a drum majorette with the high school band. She was a loving mother, grandmother and loved by all. Jeannie grew up in the Big Spring Presbyterian Church in Newville. She is survived by two sons, Walter James (wife, Barbara) Fickes and Bradley E. (wife, Lynn) Fickes both of Newville, one brother, Gregory (wife, Debra) Young of Newville, one sister, Vicki (husband, Zane) Highlands of Carlisle, two grandchildren, Kelsey and Elijah Fickes and several nieces and nephews. Services and burial will be private with Pastor Dick Warner officiating. www.EwingBrothers.com