Virginia Hammond Daniels

July 04, 1930- July 24, 2022

On July 24, 2022, Virginia Hammond Daniels, known as "Teeta" to her friends and family, passed away after a brief respiratory illness. She was 92.

Teeta was born on the 4th of July, 1930 in Portsmouth, VA. The eldest daughter of a U.S. Marine Corps family, she and her little brother Roy grew up in various locations, eventually moving to San Diego where, at fifteen, she met Bill Daniels (incredibly, her parents allowed her to date an apprentice seaman!). Bill always described her as the smartest person he knew. She attended American University until 1951, leaving in her junior year to marry Bill, a newly commissioned 2nd LT of the Marines. This continued her lifetime of indirect military service, now as a military wife ("the toughest job in the Marine Corps") and mother ("domestic engineer"). The family traveled to both coasts of the U.S., to Guam and to France, finally settling in 1968 in southern Cumberland County. Over the next 50-plus years on "The Farm," she raised her children, built life-long relationships in the community, cultivated large gardens, and served delicious meals to family and friends. As her children grew older, she worked with Bill in his legal practice, volunteered at the local library, and welcomed her mother to live with them through her final years.

For our mother, the simple pleasures in life made her sparkle. Books, dogs, warm nuzzles from horses, sunrises at the beach, fresh tomato sandwiches, family and good friends, and more books! In rare moments to herself, you could find her writing letters or with a book in her hand. She relished her decades-long commitment to her book club in Carlisle. She especially looked forward to enjoying time each summer at the beach where she and Bill were surrounded by their children, grandchildren, and dogs. Above all, her life was defined by the goodness she shared with others and the profound care she extended to everyone around her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William S. Daniels (Bill), and by her son Christopher. She is survived by six children: Mike (Juli), Tim, Patrick, Katie (Sally Ker), Jonathan, Carrie Stefanou (Marcus), 13 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

The family plans to hold a private celebration of her life. Memorial donations may be made to her beloved Amelia Givin Library (114 N Baltimore Ave., Mt Holly Springs, PA 17065) or to her preferred charities: Doctors Without Borders and The Smile Train.

