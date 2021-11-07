Virginia "Ginny" (Costopoulos) Schmitt, 73, of Carlisle, died on Friday, November 5, 2021, at her home. She was born on June 29, 1948, in Carlisle and was the daughter of the late Costas James Costopoulos and Katherine (Karagiannis) Costopoulos and the widow of Douglas F. Schmitt who died August 7, 2016. Ginny graduated from Shippensburg University with a bachelor's degree in English Education. Later she returned to earn a Master's degree in English. She was employed at Highmark Blue Shield for nearly 25 years. While there she established an organization-wide training program and mentored many women as they followed her footsteps into careers in customer service management. Ginny was an active member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Camp Hill. She was also a member of the St. Catherine Philoptochos Society and treasurer of the Carlisle Elks Lodge and Greek investment club. She enjoyed time with her children, grandchildren, and brothers; traveling; and meticulous maintenance of her yard and home. Ginny is survived by one son, Nate (and his wife, Emily) Schmitt of Pittsburgh and one daughter, Katherine (and her husband, Brian) Schwang of Boiling Springs, six grandchildren; Dominic, Abigail, Lance and Logan Schwang and Ainsley and Ford Schmitt, five brothers, James Costopoulos and his wife Maria of Carlisle, John Costopoulos of New York City, William Costopoulos and his wife Jill of Shermans Dale, Father Paul Costopoulos and his wife Penny of Birmingham, AL and Tom Costopoulos and his wife Jeanne' of Sarasota, FL, and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St, Carlisle, PA 17013. An Elks Memorial will begin at 7:30. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1000 Yverden Dr, Camp Hill, PA 17011, with Rev. Fr. Michael Varvarelis and Rev. Fr. Paul Costopolous officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ginny's name may be made to her church. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences to the family.