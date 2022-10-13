Violet May Darhower

May 11, 1936 - October 11, 2022

Violet May Darhower, 86, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born May 11, 1936, in Carlisle to the late Daniel and Flora (Shultz) Bouder.

Violet spent the majority of her life as a homemaker who provided wonderful care for her family who she loved so much. She traveled and moved many times with her family during her husband's military career. Violet was a collector of dolls and jewelry. She enjoyed bowling and playing pinochle with friends.

Violet is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Urie S. Darhower of Carlisle; three sons, Larry (wife Shela) Darhower of Lehi, UT, Craig (wife LaDonna) Darhower of Shippensburg, and Keith Darhower of Carlisle; one brother, Clark (wife Marti) Bouder of Alabama; one sister, Mildred (husband Ronald) Raudabaugh of Huntsdale; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, George Bouder; two sisters, Dorothy Carbaugh and Esther Goodheart; and one daughter-in-law, Cathy Darhower.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the funeral home.

