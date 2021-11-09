Violet M. McCoy

Violet M Hair McCoy, 96, passed away on Friday night, November 5, 2021, at Cumberland Crossings, Carlisle. She was born on December 29, 1924, and was a lifelong resident of Middlesex Township, Cumberland County. She was the daughter of the late Clarence, Sr. and Martha Wickard Hair and the widow of James (Jim) McCoy who died on July 10, 1982. Violet graduated in 1942 from Carlisle High School and had formerly been employed by the PPL Company until she married. She was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church, New Kingstown where she served in many capacities including Sunday School teacher, church treasurer, and involved in many activities at the church. She was a member of the AARP Chapter, the Shamrock Club, the Carlisle Hospital Auxiliary, volunteered at the former Carlisle Hospital and the Cumberland County Nursing Home. She was a homemaker, and her family, extended friends, and church were an important part of her life along with volunteering in the community. Violet will be remembered for her kindness and thoughtfulness, her cheerful disposition, and her devotion to her family, friends, and to her Savior Jesus Christ. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nursing staff and other individuals at Cumberland Crossings for dedication in making her comfortable and taking care of her health needs. Also, to the staff at Hospice of Central PA for their dedication and care during this time while she was at Cumberland Crossingsords cannot express how grateful for their guidance and care during this time. She is survived by one daughter, Maryann Brenneman, one grandson, Randall Brenneman, M.D., Ph.D. (wife, Elizabeth Sullivan, Ph. D. of O'Fallon, IL), and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her husband and parents and siblings (brothers -Frank Hair, Charles Hair, Clarence Hair, Jr, Paul Hair and sister, Ruth Hair Snyder), she was preceded in death by her daughter, Martha (Marty) McCoy in 1989 and son-in-law, Gerald L. Brenneman in 2020. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 20th at 11:00 a.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4 West Main St., New Kingstown, with the Rev. Dr. Win Green officiating. There will be a time of visitation and fellowship following the service. Burial will be in the LeTort Cemetery, Middlesex Twp. Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle, is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Trinity United Methodist Church, (attn: Trustees), P.O. Box 26, New Kingstown, PA 17072 or to: Hospice of Central PA (HCP), 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110. www.Since1853.com.