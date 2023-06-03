Violet Alice Bohn Ramp

September 11, 1925 - June 2, 2023

Violet Alice (Hair) Bohn Ramp, 97, of Dillsburg, passed away June 2, 2023, at the Sarah Todd Memorial Home. She was born September 11, 1925, in Brandtsville, PA to the late Harry and Grace (Dutrey) Hair. Violet was the widow of Charles Bohn and Charles Ramp.

Violet worked at Carlisle Tire & Rubber as an assembler. She was a Boiling Springs High School graduate and a lifetime member of the Churchtown Church of God.

Violet is survived by her children, Beverly Luther of Dillsburg, Mike Bohn of Carlisle, Pamela Greenfield of Dillsburg, and Terry Bohn of Carlisle; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Violet was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Bohn; and siblings, Robert Hair, Clara Kimmel, Evelyn Reighter, Viola Kuhn, Harry Hair, Glenn Hair, and David Hair.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Churchtown Church of God 351 Old Stonehouse Rd S, Boiling Springs, PA 17007, or St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.