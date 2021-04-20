Viola Virginia Hodge, 79, of Carlisle, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 19, 2021 at UPMC West Shore Hospital. She was born on September 17, 1941 in Martinsburg, WV but resided in Shepherdstown, WV until moving to Carlisle in 1947. She was the widow of Paul Reed Hodge who passed away on March 30, 2012. Viola was a 1959 graduate of Carlisle High School. She retired after 27 years of service with AMP, Inc. (Tyco Electronics). After retiring, Viola worked several years at Hope Station and Carlisle Christian Academy. Viola was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Carlisle, where she sang in the choir for many years. Viola enjoyed her cats, sewing, reading, shopping and talking on the phone. Viola is survived by several cousins and a host of friends. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Walter R. Reed as officiant and Rev. Ivy Berry as the eulogist. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to Helen O. Krause Animal Foundation Inc., 813 S. Baltimore St., Dillsburg, PA 17019. Visit www.Since1853.com for the virtual service on zoom.