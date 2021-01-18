Vincenzo "Vinny" Mazzamuto, 65, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021
at UPMC Carlisle. He was born May 25, 1955 in Carini, Palermo, Italy to the late Antonino and
Francesca Mazzamuto.
Vinny loved this country; becoming a US citizen over 25 years ago. He was proud to
share his Italian food and culture with the residents of Carlisle and was known to all for his
charisma and kind nature. Vinny would never turn down an opportunity to help someone in
need. From a young age he worked very hard to build a successful business with Vinny
Restaurant (formerly Genova's) and also helped others to build their own dreams. He was a
nurturer to the nth degree. He contributed to and was a member of the Fraternal Order of
Eagles and Sons of Italy. Vinny loved working in his garden, providing bountiful fruits and
vegetables for the family table and to share with friends.
Above all, the most important thing to Vinny was his family. Every day was full of love,
life lessons, and relentless pride. He was a father figure to more than just his four sons, who he
cherished beyond words. He looked after his sister and her family as closely as his own. For
over 44 years, almost every day was spent with his loving wife; his partner and best friend.
Their grandchildren brought him so much joy and gave him even more love and opportunity to
teach another generation.
He is survived by his wife, Gerarda; sons, Nino (wife Emily), Angelo, Francesco (wife
Kristel), Luigi; sister, Mimma Tripoli (husband Rosario); six grandchildren, Lillia, Enzo, Vincenzo,
Rocco, Gino, and Elena. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece
Daniela Tripoli, whom he adored.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be privately held at the convenience of the family at St.
Patrick Catholic Church on Marsh Drive. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Vincenzo to St.
Jude Children's Hospital. Please visit www.Stjude.org/donate.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.