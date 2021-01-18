Vincenzo "Vinny" Mazzamuto, 65, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021

at UPMC Carlisle. He was born May 25, 1955 in Carini, Palermo, Italy to the late Antonino and

Francesca Mazzamuto.

Vinny loved this country; becoming a US citizen over 25 years ago. He was proud to

share his Italian food and culture with the residents of Carlisle and was known to all for his

charisma and kind nature. Vinny would never turn down an opportunity to help someone in

need. From a young age he worked very hard to build a successful business with Vinny

Restaurant (formerly Genova's) and also helped others to build their own dreams. He was a

nurturer to the nth degree. He contributed to and was a member of the Fraternal Order of

Eagles and Sons of Italy. Vinny loved working in his garden, providing bountiful fruits and

vegetables for the family table and to share with friends.

Above all, the most important thing to Vinny was his family. Every day was full of love,