Victoria Witmer

Victoria Christine Witmer
December 24, 1949 – October 14, 2022
Victoria Christine Witmer, age 72, of Leesburg, Florida passed away on October 14, 2022 after a courageous 3 year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Chris was born in Bronxville, New York on December 24, 1949 to the late Charles and Victoria Young. She lived in Carlisle from 1960 until her retirement to Florida in 2015. Chris was a 1968 graduate of Carlisle High School and William Woods College. She worked in the health care field as a respiratory therapist at Harrisburg Hospital and also at various doctor's offices in the Carlisle-Harrisburg area. Chris enjoyed traveling, RV camping, boating and reading a good book.
Chris is survived by her husband of 42 years, William C. Witmer and her beloved cat Chance. At Chris's request, she will be cremated with no service. Memorial contributions may be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston Texas for research.