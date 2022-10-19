Victoria Witmer

Chris was born in Bronxville, New York on December 24, 1949 to the late Charles and Victoria Young. She lived in Carlisle from 1960 until her retirement to Florida in 2015. Chris was a 1968 graduate of Carlisle High School and William Woods College. She worked in the health care field as a respiratory therapist at Harrisburg Hospital and also at various doctor's offices in the Carlisle-Harrisburg area. Chris enjoyed traveling, RV camping, boating and reading a good book.