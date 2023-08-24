CARLISLE - Victoria Starry Van Soest left this world to be with our Lord, August 16, 2023. Vicki was preceded by her beloved William Van Soest, June of 2022, Brothers Gregory Robbins, and Scott Robbins and son David.

Vicki was born August 16, 1946. To Joann Starry and Stanley Robbins. Vicki is survived by her son Robert Jr., and sisters Audrey Robbins, and Kimberly Nugent (Michael), much loved by her Granddaughter Virginia Weaver (Michah) and niece and nephew Ryan and Samantha Teegarden, without whom the sun wouldn't shine. Plus many more Nieces and Nephews, and Grandchildren. Vicki was blessed with love and care from her "adopted kids" Scott Junk and Terri Little. Vicki was a kind, caring, rambunctious fiercely strong, and determined woman.