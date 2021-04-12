Victor R. "Vic" Lippert, 68, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born April 21, 1952 in Carlisle to the late Harry Edward and Miriam (Coover) Lippert.
Vic was a 1971 graduate of Carlisle Area High School. He was employed by Carlisle Tire and Wheel and Carlisle Syntec for 41 years before his eventual retirement. Vic enjoyed hunting, golfing and watching Philadelphia Eagles games. His family was always the most important part of his life, he loved to spend time with his children and his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Susan K. Lippert of Carlisle; three children, Joshua V. (wife Hillary) Lippert of Etters, Jesse C. (wife Dawn) Lippert of Carlisle, and Jill S. (husband Ryan Stenberg) Lippert of Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren, Aidan, Aaron, Lennox, and Leo Lippert; four siblings, Jean (husband Garry) Barbour, Gary (wife Wendy) Lippert, Doris Lippert, and Lester Lippert all of Carlisle; his mother-in-law, Sally Nicholson of Carlisle; his sister-in-law, Audrey Lippert of Carlisle; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Vic was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Lippert.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Masks will be required to enter the funeral home and as mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at the funeral home. Burial will follow the private service at Westminster Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Vic to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
