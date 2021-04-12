Victor R. "Vic" Lippert, 68, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 21, 1952 in Carlisle to the late Harry Edward and Miriam (Coover) Lippert.

Vic was a 1971 graduate of Carlisle Area High School. He was employed by Carlisle Tire and Wheel and Carlisle Syntec for 41 years before his eventual retirement. Vic enjoyed hunting, golfing and watching Philadelphia Eagles games. His family was always the most important part of his life, he loved to spend time with his children and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Susan K. Lippert of Carlisle; three children, Joshua V. (wife Hillary) Lippert of Etters, Jesse C. (wife Dawn) Lippert of Carlisle, and Jill S. (husband Ryan Stenberg) Lippert of Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren, Aidan, Aaron, Lennox, and Leo Lippert; four siblings, Jean (husband Garry) Barbour, Gary (wife Wendy) Lippert, Doris Lippert, and Lester Lippert all of Carlisle; his mother-in-law, Sally Nicholson of Carlisle; his sister-in-law, Audrey Lippert of Carlisle; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Vic was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Lippert.