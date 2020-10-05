Victor E. Whitten Jr.

He attended Boiling Springs High School and was a member of the 4H. He was a supervisor at Federal Equipment Co. in Carlisle until they closed. He also worked at Tyco, formerly AMP Inc. as a tool and die mechanic until he retired in 2003. He was also owner of West End Auto Service and co owner of Safeway Cab Co in Carlisle. Vic loved all of his family and loved spending time with them. He especially loved time spent at their cabin. He was an avid hunter and fisherman before his health deteriorated. He was always there to lend a hand to anyone, and was a Jack of All trades. He was a volunteer escort at the UPMC Carlisle Hospital, and was a member of The Old Folks Hunting Camp, the AMP Nimrods, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 674. And he looked forward to his monthly breakfast with the neighborhood men from Strawberry Court.