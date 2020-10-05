Victor E. Whitten Jr.

Victor Edward Whitten, Jr., age 76, of Carlisle died suddenly Saturday, October 3, 2020
Born March 25, 1944 to the late Victor Whitten Sr, and Betty (Bagrosky) Whitten in N. Little Rock, Arkansas
He was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Barbara "Jo" (Baker) Whitten in 2003.
He attended Boiling Springs High School and was a member of the 4H. He was a supervisor at Federal Equipment Co. in Carlisle until they closed. He also worked at Tyco, formerly AMP Inc. as a tool and die mechanic until he retired in 2003. He was also owner of West End Auto Service and co owner of Safeway Cab Co in Carlisle. Vic loved all of his family and loved spending time with them. He especially loved time spent at their cabin. He was an avid hunter and fisherman before his health deteriorated. He was always there to lend a hand to anyone, and was a Jack of All trades. He was a volunteer escort at the UPMC Carlisle Hospital, and was a member of The Old Folks Hunting Camp, the AMP Nimrods, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 674. And he looked forward to his monthly breakfast with the neighborhood men from Strawberry Court.
Victor is survived by his 4 sons, Edward (wife Kate) Fitting, John "Jim" (companion Stacy Himes) Whitten of Carlisle. Mark (wife Kelly) Whitten of Mt Holly Springs, and Charles "Chuck" (wife Michele) Whitten of Carlisle, 8 Grandchildren - Victoria (Fitting) Manney, Anthony Fitting, Kara Fitting, Jenna Whitten, Jared Whitten, Te'a Whitten, Brenna Leeds, Braydon Whitten, and Marine Corporal Bryce Whitten, 6 Great Grandchildren - Analise Manney, Tripp Fitting, Bailey Yorlets, Macie Keller, Piper Whitten and Eon Lee Pease, two brothers Paul "Pete" Whitten, John "Mike" Whitten (wife Terri), one sister Debra Arnsberger (husband Brian) all of Carlisle, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Victor is also survived by his long time companion Mary Lou McCarty and her family. Vic and MaryLou were wonderful company for each other and took great care of each other through lots of health hurdles, especially over the last few years. We have been so thankful that they had each other.
In addition to his wife Barbara, he was preceded in death by his sons John Paul Fitting of Carlisle and Keith Allen Fitting, Phoenix, AZ and sister in law, Shirley A. Whitten
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private viewing and service will be held by the family. Vic will be laid to rest beside his wife, Barbara at Letort Cemetery.
Friends are invited to attend the graveside service at 2:00pm Thursday, October 8, 2020. Family will receive friends at 3:00pm at The Frederick House 219 N. Hanover Street Carlisle.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.
