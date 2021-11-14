Victor Duane Notarianni, 86, of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Johnsonburg, passed away peacefully and in comfort on Friday, November 12, 2021, at West Shore Hospital. Victor passed in the care and company of his family and the grace and commitment of his caregivers. Born January 30, 1935, in Saint Marys, he was the son of the late Victor and Jean (Victor) Notarianni. Victor lived a full life with no opportunity squandered. Victor valued his family above all else, and while a man of few words, he was never lost for words when reminiscing of family. Victor succeeded for many years working in the family grocery business. He later was successful as a salesman of cars and insurance, but valued most his skills as a meat cutter. A lost art in modern times, Victor treasured this skill and shared it with his loved ones during holiday celebrations. Victor was an avid cook valuing the opportunity to provide a hearty meal for family. He understood the pleasure of food and its purpose to bring family together. Victor served his country in the Army during the occupation of Berlin. He was an unapologetic patriot and steward of his country's founding principles. He held his beliefs with passion and conviction knowing that his family enjoyed the pleasure of the freedoms that came with great sacrifice. Victor is survived by his two daughters, Dina Barbush (Sam) and Nicole Crocker (Matthew) of Mechanicsburg; his brother, John Notarianni and wife Carol of Indianapolis, IN; and his six grandchildren, Angelo, Rachael, Jacque, Sammy, Victor, and Bella. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Marie McDade and elder brother, Louis Notarianni. Please join us in the celebration of Victor's life beginning Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055; visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM. Please join us for the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated 11:00 AM Thursday, November 18th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 400 East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg. Burial will take place at 10:30 AM Friday, November 19th in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military honors. All are encouraged to attend the burial by first meeting at the Malpezzi Funeral home at 9:00 am to travel via motorcade to the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033 or online. Please sign the online guest book and view detailed information for services at www.malpezzifuneralhome.com