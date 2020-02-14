Vickie Shannon Greer

Vickie S. Greer, 69, of Carlisle, loving aunt, sister and friend, peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on January 7, 1951 in Carlisle and was the daughter of the late Jay H. and Arlene R. (Wolfe) Shannon and the widow of Walter E. "Gene" Greer who passed away on July 3, 2009 after 19 years of marriage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vickie graduated in 1968 from Big Spring High School and earned her registered nurse degree in 1971 from the former Polyclinic Hospital School of Nursing in Harrisburg. Vickie worked for the Carlisle Hospital for 45 years as a Registered Nurse. She was a member and currently serving as treasurer with South Fairview First Church of God, Newville. Vickie enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, sharing recipes, church and loved her niece dearly and never missed a softball game even if it was six hours away.

She is survived by one brother Stanley J. Shannon and his companion Lori of Newville, one niece Andrea Shannon Lynch and husband Jed of Virginia Beach, VA, one nephew, Ian Shannon of Camp Hill and one stepson, Bruce Greer of Pompano, FL.

A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 followed by memorial service at 11:00 a.m. in the South Fairview First Church of God, 1212 Centerville Rd., Newville, PA 17241 with Pastor Kevin Dunlap officiating. A time of fellowship will be held at the church after the service. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to PAW Packs Program c/o Newville First Church of God, 475 Shippensburg Rd., Newville, PA 17241. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Vickie Greer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0