Vickie Lee (Stimeling) McGuire, 58, of Carlisle, departed this world on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle.
She was born May 12, 1962 in Carlisle to the late Joseph Arthur Stimeling Sr. and Nancy Lee (Mowery) Fahnestock. Vickie was also the step-daughter of the late Kenneth W. Fahnestock who raised her as his own daughter.
Vickie was a graduate of Carlisle Area High School in the class of 1980. She started working as a nurses aide during her senior year of high school and continued working as a nurses aide for over thirty years. Vickie worked many years at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and was most recently employed by Forest Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a good hardworking aide. Vickie loved her cats and dogs and treated them like children. Vickie loved to dance and listen to country music.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Ronald C. McGuire; a daughter Melissa (husband Phil) Bell; a son, Christopher McGuire; four grandchildren, Alexis, Lacy, Amealia, and Tony; three brothers, Joseph A. (wife Peggy) Stimeling Jr., Kirk D. Stimeling, and Jeffery Fahnestock; two sisters, Pamela (husband Leonard) McGuire and Tonya (husband Donald) Schlosser; and ten nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 and from 10:00 - 11:00am Thursday, January 7, 2021 both at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. As mandated by Governor Wolfe maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance. To watch the service please visit www.youtube.com and search for McGuire Service Hoffman on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. or later.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Vickie to Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
