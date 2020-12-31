Vickie Lee (Stimeling) McGuire, 58, of Carlisle, departed this world on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born May 12, 1962 in Carlisle to the late Joseph Arthur Stimeling Sr. and Nancy Lee (Mowery) Fahnestock. Vickie was also the step-daughter of the late Kenneth W. Fahnestock who raised her as his own daughter.

Vickie was a graduate of Carlisle Area High School in the class of 1980. She started working as a nurses aide during her senior year of high school and continued working as a nurses aide for over thirty years. Vickie worked many years at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and was most recently employed by Forest Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a good hardworking aide. Vickie loved her cats and dogs and treated them like children. Vickie loved to dance and listen to country music.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Ronald C. McGuire; a daughter Melissa (husband Phil) Bell; a son, Christopher McGuire; four grandchildren, Alexis, Lacy, Amealia, and Tony; three brothers, Joseph A. (wife Peggy) Stimeling Jr., Kirk D. Stimeling, and Jeffery Fahnestock; two sisters, Pamela (husband Leonard) McGuire and Tonya (husband Donald) Schlosser; and ten nieces and nephews.