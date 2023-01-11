Vernon William Hare, 93, of Carlisle, PA went home to be with the Lord on January 8, 2023. Vernon was born in Gettysburg on July 14, 1929 and attended Gettysburg High. Surviving are his daughters Sharon (Chris) Pino of Carlisle, Bernie (Bob) Keller of Carlisle, Phoebe (Don) Brightbill of Millerstown, and Michelle (Kevin) Hurton of Seymour, TN. Also surviving is son Tim Blessing of Landisburg. Vernon has nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with whom Vernon especially loved playing. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Ida (Hankey) Hare, formerly of Fairfield, his wife of 55 years, Phoebe (Kelly) Hare, son Phillipp, and his granddaughter Jaime Keller.

Vernon retired from the Evening Sentinel newspaper after 32 years. He was a founding member of the Landisburg Assembly of God, where he acted as a board member, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher, treasurer, and occasionally filled in behind the pulpit for the pastor. Vernon was known for his love for Christ, his wisdom, kindness and knowledge of the Bible. A celebration of Vernon's life will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11 AM at the New Life Assembly of God in Landisburg with Pastor Rafe Sanderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central PA Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Corporate Circle #103, Harrisburg, PA 17110.