Vernice I. Kuhn, age 80, formerly of Aspers, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Green Ridge Village in Newville. She was born Thursday, October 31, 1940 in Arendtsville, the daughter of the late Edgar and Esther (McKinney) Baldwin.

Vernice graduated from Biglerville High School. She was formerly employed by Pfaltzgraff in Bendersville for many years.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Cynthia A. McKeehan of Carlisle; nephews, Bill McKeehan of Carlisle, David McKeehan of Newville, Keith McKeehan of Carlisle; and several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clair L. Kuhn in 2019. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Gloria J. Kuhn; two sons, Eric L. and Jeffrey C. Kuhn; two brothers and one sister.

Professional Services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, July 30 at Dugan Funeral Home, with Rev. Dan Summers officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.