Vern L. Forsberg, 97, of Anderson, Indiana, died June 20, 2022 at Bethany Pointe Health Campus. Visitation Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with funeral at 11 a.m. at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service in Anderson, Indiana. Contributions to Church of God Ministries; P.O. Box 2420, Mission 42.000, Anderson, IN 46018. Read full obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.