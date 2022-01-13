 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Verlin Lee Tubbs

Verlin Lee Tubbs, 76, of Lebanon, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was born on November 25, 1945 to the late Oscar L. Tubbs and Narvilla M. Tubbs nee Gobel in Beardstown, IL. He spent his working career as a Maintenance Manager for Vista Bakery in Burlington, IA. Verlin was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. He was an avid outdoor enthusiast and during his free time you could catch him outdoors enjoying hunting, fishing or just exploring the land. He was an expert in Native American history, particularly in the mid-American region. He is survived by his sons: Andrew Tubbs and spouse Pamela of Carlisle, PA; Edward Tubbs and spouse Crystal of Boiling Springs, PA; grandchildren: Brynleigh, Alexandria, and Anthony. He was preceded in death by his sister: Connie M. Goldsborough of Meredosia, IL. A military graveside service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Wednesday January 19, 2022 at 10:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com

