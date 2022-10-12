Verle G. Piper

May 13, 1930- October 07, 2022

Verle G. Piper, 92, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Shippensburg, PA in 1930. He was the son of Ernest and Mildred (Baughman) Piper.

Verle was a 1949 graduate of Carlisle high School. He served with the PA National Guard, 104th Cavalry from 1948 to 1963. He worked for McCoy Electronics for 29 years. After that he worked for the Cumberland County Housing Authority.

Verle will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His family was most important to him. He loved to golf, listen to jazz music, and he always looked forward to the Huntsdale Ice Cream Festival, Thanksgiving and Christmas. He is truly missed by his faithful dog "Remmi." We will miss his sense of humor and his giblet gravy.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Suzanne (Bigler) Piper; two daughters: Pamela (Bill) Mowery and Diane (Dennis) Kuhn and one son: Gregory (Lisa) Piper; seven grandchildren: Amber Mowery, Adam (Liping) Mowery, Brandon (Crystal) Deitch, Quay Kuhn, Tiffany (Donald) Thrush, Lauren Piper and Jeremy Piper; two great grandchildren: Parker and Summer Deitch.

A graveside service for the public will be held at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle at 11:30 AM on Friday, October 14, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 OR the American Cancer Society, P O Box 6704, Hagerstown MD 21741.