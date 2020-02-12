Vaughn E. Hunter

Vaughn was born the youngest of nine on June 18,1928 in Unity, Maine to Gaunce R. and Amber E. (Grass) Hunter. He was the seventh son of a seventh son and the last of a generation.

In the early years, they owned and operated a potato farm in South Unity, ME. There, they raised three sons: William G. Hunter (Olga) of Boerne TX; Robert I. Hunter of Ashville NC; Richard A. Hunter (Peg) of Patton PA; and one daughter, Cynthia S. Deitch (Dennis R.) of Carlisle PA.

Vaughn and Mary moved to Carlisle PA in 1975 where they owned and operated a successful insurance agency serving farmers and orchardists all over the state. Vaughn was awarded the honor of PA Crop Insurance Agent of the Year in 2007 by the PA Department of Agriculture with whom he worked closely, as well as other various Agricultural Councils, including US Apple and the Peach Council. He was awarded similar honors from multiple companies that he represented over the years. He travelled frequently to Washington DC to meet with Senators and Representatives to insure fair and just regulation of agricultural laws for the farmers/orchardists of Pennsylvania.