Vaughn E. Hunter (91), passed peacefully on February 5, 2020 at his home in Carlisle, PA.
Vaughn was born the youngest of nine on June 18,1928 in Unity, Maine to Gaunce R. and Amber E. (Grass) Hunter. He was the seventh son of a seventh son and the last of a generation.
Vaughn married his wife Mary (Rennebu) on June 5, 1948. They were married for 71 years. She was by his side when he passed.
In the early years, they owned and operated a potato farm in South Unity, ME. There, they raised three sons: William G. Hunter (Olga) of Boerne TX; Robert I. Hunter of Ashville NC; Richard A. Hunter (Peg) of Patton PA; and one daughter, Cynthia S. Deitch (Dennis R.) of Carlisle PA.
Vaughn and Mary moved to Carlisle PA in 1975 where they owned and operated a successful insurance agency serving farmers and orchardists all over the state. Vaughn was awarded the honor of PA Crop Insurance Agent of the Year in 2007 by the PA Department of Agriculture with whom he worked closely, as well as other various Agricultural Councils, including US Apple and the Peach Council. He was awarded similar honors from multiple companies that he represented over the years. He travelled frequently to Washington DC to meet with Senators and Representatives to insure fair and just regulation of agricultural laws for the farmers/orchardists of Pennsylvania.
Vaughn loved to write poetry. Many people looked forward to his annual Christmas poems.
He was also well known for his beautiful vegetable garden where he could be found working diligently in the summer evenings.
Vaughn and Mary were blessed with seven grandchildren who they adored. Randall Hunter (Monica) of Methuen, MA; Kristopher Hunter (Kristel) of Antigonish NS; Zachary Hunter (Liz) of Carlisle PA; Jessica Manning (Dwayne) of New Bloomfield, PA; Ryan Hunter (Dawne Marie) of Strathmore, Alberta; Brett Ginn (Molly) of Jackson, ME; Kelly Ann Hunter (Jon) of Eastern Passage, NS.
Eleven step-grandchildren: Watson Gause (deceased); Glen Gause, Kelly Winter, and Micheal Gause, all of Patton, PA; Trisha Marlett (Chris) of Carlisle PA; Sharon Shaffer (Donny) of Carlisle PA; Jeffrey B Walker (Patricia) of Las Vegas NV, and Shelby Bell (Steve) of Annville, PA; Keith Hunter and Kevin Hunter of Colorado; and Anna Leksina of Boerne TX.
They had 22 great grandchildren.
He is lovingly remembered by daughter in law Marjorie Hunter of PEI, Canada, who he adored.
He was predeceased by son Richard A. Hunter.
A Celebration of Life will be held March 1, 2020 at 3pm at the Carroll Township Community Center, 255 Church Rd in Shermansdale Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Quaker Hill Christian Church, P O Box 305, Unity Me 04988.
Vaughn E. Hunter was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace Dad.