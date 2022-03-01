 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vallye Anne Beard

Vallye "Anne" Beard, 83, of Newville passed away Monday February 28, 2022 in her home.

She was born September 26, 1938 in Little Rock, Arkansas the daughter of Walter Edward and Willie May Layman Guthrie.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene A. Beard.

She is survived by her son Michael G. Beard (Jan P.); two grandsons Corey G. Beard (Kaylee Hair), and Nathan L. Beard (Michaela), and four great-grandchildren Sage, Zoey, Grayson, and Cooper Beard, and several nieces.

A viewing will be held Monday March 7, 2022 from 10 to 11 AM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Monday in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens Carlisle.

