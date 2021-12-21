Vada Bistline Hockenberry, 98, of Carlisle, PA, went to be with her lord on December 19, 2021, at Sarah Todd Memorial Home. She was born on November 5, 1923, in Carlisle, to the late James E. and Grace E. (Paxton) Bistline. She was the widow of Myrl Hockenberry who passed away on May 8, 2015.

Vada was a long-time member of the Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church, the Golden Age Club of Mt. Holly Springs, and Carlisle NARFE #373. She was employed at the SPCC, Mechanicsburg, for 35 years. She volunteered at the former Carlisle Hospital and Meals on Wheels. Vada and her close friend, Marie Keefer, were leaders/hostesses for the NARFE Travel Club for 25 enjoyable years.

In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her son, David Hockenberry, who passed away on January 8, 2015; and sisters, Evelyn Eckenrode, Kathryn Martin, Edna Martin, and Ruth Cohick.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 27, at 11:00 AM in the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 2135 Ritner Hwy, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Rev. William Pipp officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services. Burial will be held in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.