Ursula M. Gitt

July 11, 1934- October 21, 2022

Services for Ursula M. Gitt of Westminster, CO, and former long-time resident of Carlisle, PA, will be held graveside in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 1:30 pm.

Ursula passed away peacefully at age 88 on Friday, October 21, 2022, at her residence at Covenant Living of Colorado, Westminster, Colorado.

Ursula was born July 11, 1934, in Berlin, Germany. In 1953 she met, fell in love with, and married Creedin S. Gitt of Carlisle, Pennsylvania who was stationed with the U.S. Air Force in West Germany as part of the post-war occupying forces. Together for 44 years, they enjoyed traveling the world with their family and friends.

Upon the passing of her husband Creedin in 1997, Ursula relocated to Colorado to be closer to her family and grandchildren that she cherished. She is survived by a son, Dennis L. (wife Barbara) Gitt of

Bigfork, MT, and a daughter, Diane E. (husband Larry) Haligas of Arvada, CO, and three grandchildren: Ryan S. (wife Jamie) Haligas of Arvada, CO, Adam S. (wife Jackie) Haligas of Denver, CO, and Lindsey A. Haligas of Broomfield, CO. The family will always cherish the memories of their time together with Ursula and the endless love she gave to them.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Ursula's name be made to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Covenant Living of Colorado Business Office, 9153 Yarrow St., Westminster, CO 80021. Please make checks out to RAC and write "EAF-Ursula Gitt Memorial" on the memo line. Ursula and her family were always thankful for the loving care she received from the staff at

Covenant Living and donated to the fund every year. The family is especially grateful to the Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing staff for their support and love shown to Ursula during her last months with them.

