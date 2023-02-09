Tyler James Updegraff, age 27, of Silverthorne, CO and formerly of Mechanicsburg, passed away on January 26, 2023 as the result of a skiing accident in Aspen, CO. Tyler was born October 22, 1995, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Karen Updegraff (Crimbly) of Mechanicsburg, Pa, and Mickey L. Updegraff, of Lady Lake, FL. Tyler was known for his caring heart, contagious smile, soulful eyes, and locks of chestnut curls. He entered this world awing everyone who came upon his presence. He wasn't but five years of age, when his parents discovered his astonishing running speed. Tyler played many sports as a boy, including soccer, baseball, track and field. However, it was his love and talent for football that allowed him many opportunities in life. The sport of football seized Tyler from his high school days at Cumberland Valley and took him into adulthood as one of the running back and special teams' coaches for Summit High School Varsity Football. Tyler began his football career for Cumberland Valley Midget Football as a young lad of eight years. Subsequently, he played for the high school of Cumberland Valley in many positions, both offense and defense. As a senior, Tyler ran for 1,575 yards with 14 touchdowns and two touch receptions. Tyler graduated Cumberland Valley High School in 2014 and began his collegiate career at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. Tyler was suited to play football in the Mid-West, and felt the chemistry of his teammates instantly. Tyler credits his father, who was also a collegiate athlete as helping him navigate the recruiting ride to college. At Drake University in 2017, Tyler was second on the team with 347 yards rushing and 101 carries with four touchdowns. Tyler would graduate Drake University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, Marketing Management. That same year, he left the U.S. to teach English as a second language for Guangxi Normal University in Guilin, Guangxi, China. It was in China that Tyler discovered his passion for instructingoaching youth. He also discovered a love of rock climbing. In China, Tyler immediately made life long bonds with many who shared his love of rock climbing. Tyler ran the Great Wall of China Marathon in May of 2019, having completed the arduous marathon in less than 10 hours. Again, Tyler's smile, caring heart, and beautiful soul drew people to him, no matter what nationality. Tyler travelled back to the U.S. toward the end of 2019, and settled in Silverthorne, Colorado. He lived in a house that overlooked Buffalo Mountain, a mountain that Tyler frequently climbed with friends. He was fortunate enough to live his life authentically among beauty in a beautiful community with beautiful friends and co-workers. Tyler worked a few positions as a vacation rental specialist, and lodging coordinator before he found his mission as a youth program coordinator for Summit County Public Health Department in Colorado (Mountain Mentors). He was at this position for less than one year, but had truly found his purpose. Tyler's legacy will continue to live on in Summit County. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Luke F. Updegraff of Washington D.C.; a "brother" from another mother, Brad Hanshaw, two stepbrothers Noah and Jake Diorio; a step-mother Jacqui Updegraff, maternal aunts and uncles Stephanie and Gary Hoke; Mike and Amber Crimbly; paternal aunt and uncles, Ronnie and Karen Updegraff and Chad Updegraff; three cousins, Ryan and Emily Hoke, Olivia Crimbly; step grandmother, Sandy Updegraff, and step grandparents Jack and Marge Lashay. Tyler also leaves behind countless friends from Pennsylvania to the state of Washington. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Joan Crimbly; paternal grandparents, Ronald and Mary Updegraff. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Mountain View Middle School, 30 Bali Hai Road, Mechanicsburg. Visitation will take place Friday, March 3, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Summit County Mountain Mentors Program. You may send a check to: Mountain Mentors, P.O. Box 4326, Frisco, CO 80443 or visit www.summitcountyco.goventor. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com