Twyla P. Smyth

January 25, 1965- March 04, 2023

Twyla P. Smyth, 58, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away Saturday March 4, 2023 in her home.

She was born January 25, 1965 in Carlisle the daughter of the late Lester Irving Neidigh and Stella P. Salisbury Baker.

Twyla enjoyed playing bingo.

Mrs. Smyth is survived by her husband David Allen Smyth; two sons Joshua S. Harrington, and Jeremy J. Harrington; nine grandchildren; one brother Lester S. Neidigh, and one sister Debra E. Ford.

A viewing will be held Saturday March 11, 2023 from 10 to 11 AM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM in the Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Reese officiating. Burial will follow in Doubling Gap Cemetery.