Twyla J. Bollinger, 69, passed away January 30, 2021. She is survived by her sister Josylan Hull and her four children, Teresa Null, Peggy Wilson, Larry Bollinger Jr., and Bill Bollinger. She also had 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Lucinda (Trump) King. She was Faithfully active in her church at East Shore Baptist. Services will be held at a later date at Newville Cemetery.