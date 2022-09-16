Trudy M. Sprecher

March 18, 1957- September 15, 2022

Trudy M. Sprecher, 65, of Shermans Dale, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her home.

She was born March 18, 1957, in Lewistown to William J. B. and Peggy J. (Taylor) McDonald.

Trudy was considered a friend and a mother by anyone she knew. She loved her family and was fortunate enough to stay home with her children when they were growing up. Trudy always had pets that were part of her family and great flowers that she took so much pride in. She really enjoyed beach vacations and lighthouses. Trudy and her husband took two trips touring the lighthouses on the east coast. She was very tech savvy, crafty, and loved decorating for Christmas. Her Hallmark Christmas tree was one of her prized possessions.

In addition to her parents, Trudy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Stacey E. Sprecher of Shermans Dale; two children, Jennifer (husband Edward) Paynter of Carlisle and Kyle Sprecher (fiancé Kimberly Rauch) of New Bloomfield; one sister, Sheri (husband Dennis) Downey of Seymour, TN; one sister-in-law, Jill McDonald of New Bloomfield; five grandchildren, Quin (wife Akilah) Paynter, Peiper Paynter, Mason Sprecher, Lylah Sprecher, and Isabella Rauch. She was preceded in death by one brother, Bryan McDonald.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Chaplain Ed Rabenstein officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Trudy to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

