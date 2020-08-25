 Skip to main content
Travis Tyler Longacre, 30, of Carlisle, walked with his loving God on Sunday, August 23, 2020. A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an account, that will be split evenly between his 5 children: C/O Colton Longacre Sr. at Member’s 1st Bank in Carlisle,PA Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.

