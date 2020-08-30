× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tracy L. Paffos, 58, of Walnut Bottom went to be with the Father, Friday August 28, 2020.

She was born December 10, 1961 in Carlisle the daughter of Gene and Elnora Graham McDermond of of Walnut Bottom.

Tracy loved cats, Rick James, being with friends and family, the beach, her memories of Panama City, FL and most of all, laughing.

She is survived by her daughter Ariel Paffos and her partner Clayton Morrow, two brothers Robert and his wife Rhoda, and Barry, his wife Ginger and their daughter Jamie and her two sons Trenton and Levi, her sister Christina Cole and her husband Jose, her best friend Christine Fogelsanger, and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son Christian Paffos who passed away May 24, 2014.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to the animal shelter of your choice.