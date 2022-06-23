Tracey L. Myers McCorkel

July 13, 1959- June 21, 2022

Tracey L. Myers McCorkel, 62, of Carlisle passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Carolyn's House.

She was born July 13, 1959, in Shippensburg to Freda H. (Heckman) Myers of Shippensburg and the late Robert L. Myers.

Tracey loved her children and always made them her priority. She spent many years at home with her boys before taking a role as a teacher's aide. Tracey loved working with children, so she enjoyed working for many years at several schools. She was always happy when she was outside in the sun or in the pool.

In addition to her mother, Tracey is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, who she met 44 years ago, John W. McCorkel of Carlisle; three sons, Evan L. McCorkel of Pittsburgh, Bryce A. McCorkel of Carlisle, and Collin J. McCorkel of Raleigh, NC; five siblings, Jacquelee "Jackie" (husband Richard) Mower of Shippensburg, Robert (wife Megan) Myers of Shippensburg, Larry "Sam" (wife Gloria) Myers of Shippensburg, Madea "Dee" (husband George) Bauserman of Shippensburg, and Curt (wife Barb) Myers of Newburg; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her two beloved cats. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Myers.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Tracey to Carolyn's House 1701 Linglestown Road Harrisburg, PA 17110.

