Todd Ronald Copenhaver passed on July 7, 2020 in Seasons Hospice near Atlanta, GA with his loving family by his side. He was 53 years old. He was born on Christmas day in 1966 as the son of Kathleen J. Copenhaver and the late Ronald E. Copenhaver.

Todd grew up in Carlisle, PA and was an avid swimmer and saxophone player. He attended the University of South Carolina where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Information Systems and was the captain of the water ski team. He moved to Atlanta, GA to work at HBO & Company, where he met his wife Sherri. Todd worked in the technology field until he discovered his passion for creative cooking, which led him to start his own wholesale food distribution company in 2012, Trade Winds Distribution, LLC.

Todd's greatest joys were his family and water. He loved to sail, water ski, surf, swim and be in/on the water in any capacity. He thoroughly enjoyed being a member of the Atlanta Yacht Club. He was a patient teacher and extraordinary father. Todd was a Life Scout, and one of his proudest moments was the day his son, Ross, became an Eagle Scout. He was always the first to volunteer to help with school, robotics, swim team, regattas, etc. His positive and upbeat attitude was noticed and admired by all. He definitely left our world better than he found it.