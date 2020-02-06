Timothy Ivan Fuller, 61, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at home in Carlisle, PA. He was born to the late Allen and Phyliss Ann (Fearon) Fuller on August 7, 1958 in Syracuse, NY.

Raised on dairy farms in upstate NY, Tim enjoyed working with cows his entire life. Tim was self employed at Fuller's Hoof Trimming, his cattle hoof trimming business. He raised and exhibited cows with his wife and daughter, under the farm name Tiaro Jerseys, at local, state, and national shows. He loved to watch the New York Giants play football.

Surviving is his daughter, Tori Jo Fuller, of Eagleville, PA; siblings, Kathy Vitagliano, Ken Fuller (Nancy), Tina Thomas, and Sandy Rimbeck (Donald), all of NY, Becky Afroilan (Dominic) of Downingtown, PA, and Marilou Colunga (Eddie) of Harrisburg, PA; and several nieces and nephews. Tim was predeceased by his wife Tonda Sue (Tompkins) Fuller who passed away in 2015.

Services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Dr. Charles Myers presiding with burial to follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Newville. A visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The family invites you to wear your best farm or NY Giants apparel to either service to celebrate Tim's life. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

Service information Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

501 North Baltimore Avenue

501 North Baltimore Avenue

Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065

501 North Baltimore Avenue

Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Timothy's Funeral Service begins.

