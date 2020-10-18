Timothy H. Dennis

Timothy (Tim) H. Dennis, 71, of Mechanicsburg, PA left our world on October 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Lori (Rice) Dennis, son Sage, daughter Symphony, sister Deborah (Debbie) and brother-in-law Jan Mauch, niece Cheryl, great-niece Juliet, nephews Sean and Lance, and in-laws Robert (Bob) and Mary Lee Rice and family. He is preceded in death by his mother Emiline (Eppie) Newton Dennis formerly of Struthers/Youngstown, Ohio where he was raised prior to moving to Cocoa Florida.

In his youth, he was an avid surfer prior to serving in Vietnam as a Crew Chief (Milky Way). Eventually, he relocated to Pennsylvania where he pursued his passion for flying and then worked as a materials handler at the Mechanicsburg Naval Support Activity and New Cumberland (Susquehanna) Defense Logistic until his retirement. Tim enjoyed his little piece of paradise at his home on the creek that he has cherished with family and friends for the past 35 years. He proudly coached his son's soccer team for ten years. He was an incredible husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend who will be greatly missed. Tim is leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by his loved ones, in memory, as the man that could never be replaced.