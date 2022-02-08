Timothy D. Brown, 59, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Carolyn’s House in Harrisburg, PA. He was born in Cookeville, TN on March 11, 1962, to Leaman C. Brown and the late Elizabeth N. Burris.

Timothy graduated from the United Sates Air Force Academy in 1984 and went on to serve his country honorably for 30 years retiring with the rank of Colonel. He served in various positions throughout his military career including being a helicopter pilot in the Middle East. Timothy was also an avid Chevrolet car collector.

He is survived by his wife of five years Laurie M. (Curfman) Brown; sons Tim J. Brown and his wife Kelly of Philadelphia, PA and Andrew L. Brown and his wife Katie of Long Island, VA; stepdaughter Kayla L. Rotz of Newville, PA; stepson Garrett Christman of Mont Alto, PA; granddaughter Lily A. Brown; brother Alan C. Brown and his wife Roberta L. of Hermitage, TN, and sister Melinda B. Brown of Goodlettsville, TN. In addition to his late mother, Timothy was preceded in death by his grandson Lucas D. Brown.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00PM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carolyn’s House, 1701 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110.

