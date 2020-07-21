Tim W. Spahr

Ninety-five years young, Tim truly had a zest for life and appreciated the value of his years. Rarely without a cigar in hand and his faithful companion Tip by his side, Tim always welcomed family and friends with a "How you doin'?" and a hearty laugh. An outdoor enthusiast, he could often be found walking daily at Opossum Lake. Tim enjoyed fishing - with some of his favorite spots being the Yellow Breeches along the Pine Road and Bonny Brook. Other interests were feeding the ducks at Letort Park, socializing and playing tickets at the VFW, shopping for others more than for himself, or having ice cream at one of his favorite shops. An accomplished electrician and handyman, he was always willing to lend a hand or give advice. He helped numerous family members and friends with their homes, and later went on to help oversee and build his own home with Margie which has beautiful views of the mountains that they enjoyed daily. Tim loved his family and friends and always looked forward to spending time with everyone. He especially enjoyed the holiday season and celebrating with all who stopped by. Tim was an avid storyteller with a quick wit to his wealth of family and friends and he was always willing to have lively banter. Family dinners were a true favorite, especially at the home of his sister Betty.