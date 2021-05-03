 Skip to main content
Thomas William Kimmel
Thomas William Kimmel

Thomas William Kimmel, 77, of Boiling Springs, PA passed away May 1, 2021 in his home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Christian Life Community Church, 3151 Ritner Highway, Newville, PA 17241 with Pastor Kurt Kimmel officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family.

