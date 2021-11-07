Thomas W. O'Neil Jr., 61, of Carlisle passed away on Thursday, November 4 with his wife Diana by his side, as she had been for 43 years.

Thom was born in Indianapolis, IN but raised in Stroudsburg, PA. The son of the late Thomas and Betty O'Neil, he was born into a large Irish family with four siblings; Joan, Karen, Michael, and Patrick. Everything about his personality made this clear within moments of meeting him.

Thom was a proud graduate of IUP; which is mostly because that's where he met his lovely bride and a vast majority of his closest friends. Thom would go on to hold many careers; book salesman, stock broker, history teacher, high school drama director, and banker. He was also a staunch supporter of local music, spending many years volunteering for the Carlisle Theater, the Amani Festival, and First Night Carlisle. This is where he did some of the work of which he was the most proud.

Above all, Thom was most proud of his work as a father to Corrie and Brennan. Being a dad is what he was born to do and he shared this gift with countless lucky individuals; as an uncle, an educator, a second father, a coach and a friend. Thom spent his life serving others, in large and small ways, and this is the legacy his family hopes people remember him for and carry on themselves.

Thom leaves behind a large family; blood, in-law, and chosen. Every person we have spoken to has their own unique story about their relationship with Thom, and yet they all have similar threads; he was funny, kind, gregarious, thoughtful, insightful, and truly one-of-a kind. As a lover of all music, he was the soundtrack of our lives.

Thom was the life of every party, and there will be a big one in his honor soon. We will share details with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, we ask that people make donations in his honor to Kings Gap (www.friendsofkingsgap.org), Playworks Pennsylvania (www.playworks.org/pennsylvania), or an environmental organization of their choosing.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.