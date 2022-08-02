Thomas W. Hurlocker

May 29, 1939- July 29, 2022

Thomas W. Hurlocker, 83, of Salisbury, NC, died peacefully at home on Friday, July 29, 2022. Tom was the son of the late Thomas G. Hurlocker and Lillie Winecoff Hurlocker. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his four siblings, Lacy Hurlocker, Curtis Hurlocker, Melba Hurlocker Safrit, and Nelle Hurlocker.

Tom was raised in Cabarrus County, NC and received a BA in Sociology from Lenoir Rhyne College. It was during college that he met his beautiful bride of 61 years, Constance Rickmond. After college, he and Connie moved to PA where Tom received his Master of Divinity from the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg. He also received an MS in Counseling from Shippensburg University of PA, did graduate work at Penn State University, and earned an honorary Doctor of Divinity from Susquehanna University in PA.

Tom started his career as a parish pastor at Reedsville Evangelical Lutheran Church in Reedsville, PA. From there he moved into ministry at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlisle, PA and then on to an extensive career as a social ministry executive with Tressler Lutheran Services in Mechanicsburg, PA. Over the years, Tom served on many boards in PA and NC including Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, North American Council on Adoptable Children, Interfaith Assistance Ministry, and Lutheran Services Carolinas. He was also the president and founder of Carlisle Meals on Wheels.

Tom and Connie raised their children, Eric and Tamara, in Carlisle and made many wonderful and lasting friendships during their 35 years there. Tom could be seen (always in a coat and tie) at many a Carlisle High School sporting event. He and Connie were masterful hosts and loved to entertain friends in their home. If you wanted someone to share a good martini, Tom was your man. Penn State football season was a loud and festive time in the Hurlocker house.

Tom retired as President/CEO of Tressler at the end of 1999, and he and Connie relocated a few years later to Hendersonville, NC where they quickly found another group of fabulous friends. The Hurlockers were members of Grace Lutheran Church, and Tom was one of the "Magnificent Seven" who served as interim pastors there. Tom's final move was to Salisbury, NC to settle into the supportive community at Trinity Oaks, a Continuing Care Retirement Community. With Connie, he enjoyed many years of global and US travel and the opportunity to visit with their four beloved grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Connie; two children, Eric and his wife Andi of Richmond, VA, and Tamara and her husband Trip of Concord, NC; one bonus daughter, Ann Rumberger Hoffman and her husband Larry; four grandchildren, Cassie Peele and her spouse Jasper Sterling, Jay Hurlocker, Emily Peele, and Layne Hurlocker; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

The family is grateful for the compassionate care given to Tom by Dr. Chet Amin, the staff at Trinity at Home, and Novant Health Hospice, all in Salisbury, NC.

A memorial service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Salisbury at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 6, 2022, followed by a reception in Peeler Hall. An online memorial register is available at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity at Home (https:/trinityathome.net/) or Lutheran World Relief (https:/lwr.org/).