Thomas "Tom" Francis Flynn III, age 69, died May 23, 2020. He graduated from Carlisle High School, class of '69. After residing in other states, Tom returned to Carlisle where he made his home amongst friends. He is survived by his brother, Bob of Arizona, sister Liza Wilkerson and brother-in-law Wayne of Texas, and nieces Tamra, Whitney and Lindsey.
