Thomas Stephen Homolash, 49, of Columbia, South Carolina, died Saturday, January 16, 2021. Born September 13, 1971, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, he is a son of Thomas Steve Homolash and Ruth "Penny" Henry Homolash. Mr. Homolash was a 1990 graduate of Boiling Springs High School in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania. He then joined the US Army and honorably served his country for four years. Following his enlistment, Mr. Homolash relocated to Columbia, SC, where he attended The University of South Carolina. He would later graduate with his bachelor's degree in sports information management.

For the last several years, Mr. Homolash was employed with various companies in their logistics and distribution departments. He enjoyed listening to music as well as traveling domestically and internationally. He was an avid golfer and sports fan. Mr. Homolash especially loved football and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Surviving in addition to his parents of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, is his sister, Lori Homolash of Steelton, PA, and his three dogs, which he considered his children.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd, Annville, PA 17003 at a future date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC, is assisting the family and will announce further plans.